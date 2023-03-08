Nifty March futures trade at premium

AdaniEnt, IndusInd and RIL were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2023 closed at 17,798.70, a premium of 44.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,754.40 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 186.55 lakh crore compared with Rs 223.86 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 42.95 points or 0.24% to settle at 17,754.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.48% to 12.45.

Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 29 March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)