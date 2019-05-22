Nifty May futures at steep premium

Turnover in F&O segment falls

The Nifty May 2019 traded at 11,790, at premium of 52.10 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,737.90 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 5.27 lakh crore compared with Rs 5.32 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 28.80 points or 0.25% to settle at 11,737.90

IndusInd Bank, (RIL) and (SBI) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

May 2019 futures traded at 1,533, compared with spot closing price of 1528. RIL May 2019 futures traded at 1,349.40, compared with spot closing price of 1344. SBI May 2019 futures traded at 342.70, compared with spot closing price of 342.50.

The May 2019 F&O contracts expire on 30 May 2019.

