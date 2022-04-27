Nifty April 2022 futures trades at premium; India VIX spurts 7%

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and HDFC Bank most active in segment.

The Nifty April 2022 were at 17,059.05, a premium of 20.65 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,038.40 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 98.80 lakh crore compared with Rs 76.75 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 162.40 points or 0.94% to settle at 17,038.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 7.38% to 20.6050.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2022 F&O contracts will expire tomorrow, 28 April 2022.

