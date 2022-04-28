Nifty May futures trade at small premium

Turnover spurts in F&O segment on account of monthly options expiry

The Nifty May 2022 were at 17,253.50, a premium of 8.45 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,245.05 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 191.72 lakh crore compared with Rs 98.80 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 206.65 points or 1.21% to settle at 17,245.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 5.95% to 19.3775.

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2022.

