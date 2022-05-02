Nifty May futures trade at premium

Wipro, HDFC Bank and RIL were top traded stock contract in NSE's F&O segment

The Nifty May 2022 were at 17,080, a premium of 10.9 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,069.10 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 65.17 lakh crore compared with Rs 63.47 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 33.45 points or 0.20% to settle at 17, 069.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 4.46% to 20.2825.

Wipro, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2022.

