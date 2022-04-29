Nifty May Futures Trade at Premium

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and RIL were top traded stock contract in NSE's F&O segment

The Nifty May 2022 were at 17,133, a premium of 30.45 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,102.55 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 63.47 lakh crore compared with Rs 191.72 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 142.5 points or 0.83% to settle at 17,102.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.19% to 19.415.

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)