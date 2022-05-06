Nifty May futures trade at premium

RIL, HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2022 were at 16,431.45, a premium of 20.2 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,411.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 61.52 lakh crore compared with Rs 230.37 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 271.40 points or 1.63% to settle at 16,411.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.71% to 21.25.

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top traded individual stock contracts in the F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2022.

