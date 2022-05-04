Nifty May futures trade at premium

The NSE India Vix surged 7.86% to 21.88

The Nifty May 2022 were at 16,717, a premium of 39.4 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,677.60 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 126.73 lakh crore compared with Rs 65.17 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 391.50 points or 2.29% to settle at 16,677.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 7.86% to 21.88.

Tata Steel, Reliance Industries (RIL), and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in the F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2022.

