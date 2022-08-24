Nifty August futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX dropped 3.25% to 18.43.

The Nifty August 2022 closed at 17,609.65, a premium of 4.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,604.95 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 140.22 lakh crore compared with Rs 141.76 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 27.45 points or 0.16% to settle at 17,604.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.25% to 18.43.

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)