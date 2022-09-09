Nifty September futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 3.20% to 17.72.

The Nifty September 2022 closed at 17,859.80, a premium of 26.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,833.35 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 69.69 lakh crore compared with Rs 259.93 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 34.60 points or 0.19% to settle at 17,833.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 3.20% to 17.72.

Ambuja Cements, Infosys and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2022.

