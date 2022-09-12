Nifty September futures trade at premium

Infosys, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty September 2022 closed at 17,953.40, a premium of 17.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,936.35 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 66.02 lakh crore compared with Rs 69.69 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 103 points or 0.58% to settle at 17,936.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.24% to 17.94.

Infosys, RIL and Adani Ports and SEZ were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)