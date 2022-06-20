NIIT gets selected as learning partner for Veeva Vault RIM initiative

-
For a Swiss multinational leader in healthcareNIIT announced today that its life sciences division, NIIT Life Sciences has entered into a multi-year learning services agreement with a Swiss multinational leader in healthcare.
Under the agreement, NIIT will provide a full range of learning services to its client to help streamline their regulatory operations using Veeva Vault RIM. NIIT Life Sciences will support the company's client's Vault RIM initiative end-to-end through global training services that will be delivered in multiple phases until 2024. The learning services that NIIT will provide are designed to integrate seamlessly with the company's current Vault RIM implementation roadmap.
NIIT will enable flexible and agile working practices to shape and respond to the challenges inherent in a multi-phased Veeva implementation. This will dovetail with the company's agile working methodology and support the planning required to overcome the challenges inherent within each release. NIIT will also provide scale and deep subject matter expertise to the client's training program so that their teams can focus on 'making the change happen'.
