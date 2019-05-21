Nila Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 26.06% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 53.90% to Rs 73.95 crore

Net profit of Infrastructures rose 26.06% to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 53.90% to Rs 73.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.55% to Rs 22.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.37% to Rs 225.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 214.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

