NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 39.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.97% to Rs 212.66 crore

Net profit of NOCIL declined 39.57% to Rs 21.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.97% to Rs 212.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 241.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.31% to Rs 130.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 184.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.85% to Rs 846.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1042.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

