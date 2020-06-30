NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 39.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.97% to Rs 212.66 croreNet profit of NOCIL declined 39.57% to Rs 21.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.97% to Rs 212.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 241.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 29.31% to Rs 130.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 184.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.85% to Rs 846.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1042.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales212.66241.58 -12 846.291042.90 -19 OPM %17.2124.80 -21.0628.07 - PBDT39.3762.12 -37 186.08302.05 -38 PBT29.8955.42 -46 152.34277.74 -45 NP21.8736.19 -40 130.67184.85 -29
