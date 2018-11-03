NRB Bearings standalone net profit rises 37.75% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 20.56% to Rs 251.02 croreNet profit of NRB Bearings rose 37.75% to Rs 29.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 21.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 20.56% to Rs 251.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 208.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales251.02208.21 21 OPM %18.3718.39 -PBDT52.3138.23 37 PBT44.2830.68 44 NP29.1221.14 38
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
