NTPC advances on new order win

was up 1.62% to Rs 141.15 at 09:25 IST on the BSE after the company announced that it has won 40 megawatts solar projects in auction held by UPNEDA.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 25 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up by 67.23 points, or 0.17% to 39,502.17

On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.01 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 141.95 and a low of Rs 139.55 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 146.19 on 14 September 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 106.71 on 13 February 2019.

announced that the company had participated in the Uttar Pradesh New & Agency's (UPNEDA) tender for 500 megawatts (MW) solar capacity and it has won two bids of 20 MW each at Auraiya and Rihand.

Reverse Auction was carried out on 25 June 2019 and has won entire 40 MW of Solar capacity bid by it at a levelised tariff of Rs. 3.02/kWh applicable for 25 years. The projects shall be set up by NTPC under mode and shall add to the installed capacity of NTPC.

NTPC's net profit rose 48.7% to Rs 4350.32 crore on a 8.1% fall in the net sales to Rs 21222.39 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

NTPC is India's largest The company has an installed capacity of 55,126 MW (including JVs), and plans to become a 130 GW company by 2032.

