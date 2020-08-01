Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.77% to Rs 15.29 croreNet loss of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reported to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.77% to Rs 15.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.53% to Rs 68.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.2917.94 -15 68.7779.53 -14 OPM %-42.642.01 --10.673.52 - PBDT-6.821.12 PL -6.633.65 PL PBT-7.550.31 PL -9.200.47 PL NP-12.120.13 PL -13.47-0.09 -14867
