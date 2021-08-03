Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 18.35 points or 0.12% at 15709.09 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.41%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.98%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.35%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.28%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.05%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.38%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.3%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.21%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 533.18 or 1.01% at 53483.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 143.9 points or 0.91% at 16029.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 74.86 points or 0.28% at 27146.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.57 points or 0.2% at 8269.19.

On BSE,1749 shares were trading in green, 1405 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

