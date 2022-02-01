Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 175.79 points or 0.94% at 18496.43 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 6.83%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 4.8%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 3.43%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.19%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.12%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 2.57%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.78%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.77%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 633.78 or 1.09% at 58647.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 171.9 points or 0.99% at 17511.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 149.35 points or 0.51% at 29376.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.14 points or 0.69% at 8792.4.

On BSE,1538 shares were trading in green, 1739 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)