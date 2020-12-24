Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 243.36 points or 1.77% at 13991.47 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 3.8%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 3.28%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.88%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.21%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Castrol India Ltd (up 1.09%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.01%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.88%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.75%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.32%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 305.3 or 0.66% at 46749.48.

The Nifty 50 index was up 103.25 points or 0.76% at 13704.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 177.31 points or 1.01% at 17749.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.52 points or 0.83% at 5891.56.

On BSE,1634 shares were trading in green, 462 were trading in red and 72 were unchanged.

