Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 47.97 points or 1.61% at 3023.57 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Tata Power Company Ltd (up 3.23%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 3%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.94%),Adani Power Ltd (up 2.7%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.68%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NHPC Ltd (up 1.52%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 1.45%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.4%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.36%), and CESC Ltd (up 1.3%).

On the other hand, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.14%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.53%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 0.92%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 92.12 or 0.16% at 59207.2.

The Nifty 50 index was down 16.3 points or 0.09% at 17674.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 137.67 points or 0.48% at 28834.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.34 points or 0.11% at 8886.32.

On BSE,1828 shares were trading in green, 858 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)