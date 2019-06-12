Oil Country Tubular Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd, Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 June 2019.

TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd, Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 June 2019.

lost 13.29% to Rs 9.2 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 22669 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4948 shares in the past one month.

tumbled 10.85% to Rs 7.72. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1210 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4123 shares in the past one month.

crashed 10.27% to Rs 34.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 596 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 887 shares in the past one month.

corrected 10.00% to Rs 52.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 87007 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55691 shares in the past one month.

plummeted 10.00% to Rs 3.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1710 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)