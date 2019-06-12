Smartlink Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd, Narayani Steels Ltd, R&B Denims Ltd and RPP Infra Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 June 2019.
Smartlink Holdings Ltd soared 19.95% to Rs 98 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 11966 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1366 shares in the past one month.
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd spiked 16.71% to Rs 22.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39588 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18150 shares in the past one month.
Narayani Steels Ltd surged 16.69% to Rs 42.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28797 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31910 shares in the past one month.
R&B Denims Ltd spurt 16.62% to Rs 44.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2322 shares in the past one month.
RPP Infra Projects Ltd advanced 12.05% to Rs 133. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9012 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6365 shares in the past one month.
