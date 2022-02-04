MAS Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd and DCM Shriram Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 February 2022.

MAS Financial Services Ltd spiked 12.30% to Rs 635.3 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13417 shares in the past one month.

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd soared 9.02% to Rs 638.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29607 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24515 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd surged 7.98% to Rs 666.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 53705 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Torrent Power Ltd added 7.37% to Rs 580.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28096 shares in the past one month.

DCM Shriram Ltd rose 6.05% to Rs 1179.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17051 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14459 shares in the past one month.

