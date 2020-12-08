Omaxe Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Yes Bank Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd and Canara Bank are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 December 2020.

Omaxe Ltd spiked 9.97% to Rs 90.45 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 28498 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7102 shares in the past one month.

Yes Bank Ltd surged 6.92% to Rs 16.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 739.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 406.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd soared 6.77% to Rs 26.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Wockhardt Ltd rose 6.65% to Rs 471.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Canara Bank exploded 5.32% to Rs 123.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

