Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit rises 243.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 213.47% to Rs 300.87 croreNet profit of Optiemus Infracom rose 243.00% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 213.47% to Rs 300.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 95.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales300.8795.98 213 OPM %2.780.48 -PBDT15.171.94 682 PBT10.161.12 807 NP7.102.07 243
