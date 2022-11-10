Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit rises 243.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 213.47% to Rs 300.87 crore

Net profit of Optiemus Infracom rose 243.00% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 213.47% to Rs 300.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 95.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.300.8795.982.780.4815.171.9410.161.127.102.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)