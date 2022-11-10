JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Colaba Cloud Platforms standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit rises 243.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 213.47% to Rs 300.87 crore

Net profit of Optiemus Infracom rose 243.00% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 213.47% to Rs 300.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 95.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales300.8795.98 213 OPM %2.780.48 -PBDT15.171.94 682 PBT10.161.12 807 NP7.102.07 243

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU