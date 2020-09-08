JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Eastern Treads reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 62.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 57.58% to Rs 24.04 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 62.89% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.58% to Rs 24.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 56.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.0456.67 -58 OPM %54.3768.71 -PBDT16.7541.56 -60 PBT11.4233.39 -66 NP12.1232.66 -63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 09:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU