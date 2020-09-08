Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 62.89% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 57.58% to Rs 24.04 croreNet profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 62.89% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.58% to Rs 24.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 56.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.0456.67 -58 OPM %54.3768.71 -PBDT16.7541.56 -60 PBT11.4233.39 -66 NP12.1232.66 -63
