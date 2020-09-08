Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 62.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.58% to Rs 24.04 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 62.89% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.58% to Rs 24.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 56.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.24.0456.6754.3768.7116.7541.5611.4233.3912.1232.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)