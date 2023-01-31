Orient Bell consolidated net profit declines 74.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.88% to Rs 175.81 crore

Net profit of Orient Bell declined 74.05% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.88% to Rs 175.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 182.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.175.81182.905.5510.369.8919.714.1913.983.1412.10

