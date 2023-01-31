PCBL consolidated net profit declines 12.92% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.92% to Rs 1363.33 croreNet profit of PCBL declined 12.92% to Rs 97.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 111.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.92% to Rs 1363.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1156.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1363.331156.14 18 OPM %11.9814.53 -PBDT156.90170.05 -8 PBT123.90139.24 -11 NP97.03111.43 -13
