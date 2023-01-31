PCBL consolidated net profit declines 12.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.92% to Rs 1363.33 crore

Net profit of PCBL declined 12.92% to Rs 97.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 111.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.92% to Rs 1363.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1156.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1363.331156.1411.9814.53156.90170.05123.90139.2497.03111.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)