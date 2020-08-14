Orient Bell reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.42 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 64.46% to Rs 42.72 crore

Net loss of Orient Bell reported to Rs 11.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.46% to Rs 42.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 120.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales42.72120.21 -64 OPM %-28.514.96 -PBDT-13.635.16 PL PBT-18.650.66 PL NP-11.420.50 PL

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 08:53 IST

