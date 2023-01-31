Century Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.37% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 9.52% to Rs 1149.94 croreNet profit of Century Textiles & Industries declined 38.37% to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 1149.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1049.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1149.941049.95 10 OPM %7.549.54 -PBDT78.2592.60 -15 PBT21.2233.67 -37 NP8.7214.15 -38
