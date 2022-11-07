Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 29.31% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 24.61% to Rs 140.91 croreNet profit of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals declined 29.31% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.61% to Rs 140.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 113.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales140.91113.08 25 OPM %17.2322.06 -PBDT22.4125.37 -12 PBT15.0719.56 -23 NP9.4313.34 -29
