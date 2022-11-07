Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 29.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.61% to Rs 140.91 crore

Net profit of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals declined 29.31% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.61% to Rs 140.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 113.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.140.91113.0817.2322.0622.4125.3715.0719.569.4313.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)