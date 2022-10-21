Oriental Trimex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Oriental Trimex reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.13 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Mcleod Russel India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Oriental Aromatics soars on getting environmental clearance for project
Oriental Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 82.51% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 33.86% to Rs 3.34 croreNet Loss of Oriental Trimex reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 33.86% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.345.05 -34 OPM %-5.39-12.87 -PBDT-0.20-0.96 79 PBT-0.20-1.33 85 NP-0.20-1.33 85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU