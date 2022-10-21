JUST IN
UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 0.89% in the September 2022 quarter
Osiajee Texfab standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 93.10% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Osiajee Texfab rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 93.10% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.101.45 -93 OPM %-30.002.76 -PBDT0.070.06 17 PBT0.070.06 17 NP0.070.06 17

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:55 IST

