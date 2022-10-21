Osiajee Texfab standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 93.10% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Osiajee Texfab rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 93.10% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.101.45-30.002.760.070.060.070.060.070.06

