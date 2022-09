Outcome of board meeting of REC

Held on 15 September 2022

The Board of REC at its meeting held on 15 September 2022 has approved the incorporation of a project-specific special purpose vehicle (SPV), as wholly owned subsidiary of REC Power Development & Consultancy (RECPDCL), for the transmission project i.e. Construction of Meerut (765) - Shamli 400 kV DIC line. The proposed Company will also be subsidiary Company of REC.

The Board also approved the sale of ER NER Transmission held by RECPDCL to Power Grid Corporation of India, the successful bidder selected through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding process.

