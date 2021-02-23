Page Industries appoints V S Ganesh as ED & CEO

The board of Page Industries on 22 February 2021, approved the appointment of V S Ganesh as the Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer of the company for a period of five years effective from 1 June 2021.

Following the elevation of Mr Ganesh to Executive Director & CEO, the board has shortened his present term of Executive Director - Manufacturing and Operation to the closing hours on 31 May 2021. Mr V S Ganesh has 30 years of experience and has worked in top leadership capacities in the company and other reputed organizations.

Shares of Page Industries rose 0.79% to Rs 27,777.80 on BSE. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 22 February 2021.

Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) for manufacture, distribution and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and the UAE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)