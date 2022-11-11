Siti Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 66.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.78% to Rs 341.66 croreNet Loss of Siti Networks reported to Rs 66.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 60.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.78% to Rs 341.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 362.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales341.66362.61 -6 OPM %9.2612.72 -PBDT11.4520.57 -44 PBT-66.45-59.92 -11 NP-66.05-60.02 -10
