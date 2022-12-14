New India Assurance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

General Insurance Corporation of India, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, UCO Bank and PNB Housing Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 December 2022.

New India Assurance Company Ltd soared 10.97% to Rs 124.9 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

General Insurance Corporation of India surged 9.98% to Rs 161.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70297 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd spiked 9.47% to Rs 150.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

UCO Bank spurt 9.12% to Rs 31.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 187.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd added 8.90% to Rs 482.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25046 shares in the past one month.

