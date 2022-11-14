Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit declines 49.98% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.89% to Rs 664.84 croreNet profit of Parag Milk Foods declined 49.98% to Rs 11.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.89% to Rs 664.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 532.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales664.84532.32 25 OPM %5.719.96 -PBDT24.1244.34 -46 PBT10.3331.45 -67 NP11.3922.77 -50
