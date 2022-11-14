Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit declines 49.98% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.89% to Rs 664.84 crore

Net profit of Parag Milk Foods declined 49.98% to Rs 11.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.89% to Rs 664.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 532.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.664.84532.325.719.9624.1244.3410.3331.4511.3922.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)