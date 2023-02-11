Virescent Renewable Energy Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 58.58% to Rs 130.26 croreNet profit of Virescent Renewable Energy Trust reported to Rs 21.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 58.58% to Rs 130.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 82.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales130.2682.14 59 OPM %80.7867.99 -PBDT72.0118.88 281 PBT22.43-16.07 LP NP21.08-12.72 LP
