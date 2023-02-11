Sea TV Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.37 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 11.86% to Rs 3.27 croreNet Loss of Sea TV Network reported to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.86% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.273.71 -12 OPM %-32.42-1.35 -PBDT-1.08-0.07 -1443 PBT-1.37-0.51 -169 NP-1.37-0.51 -169
