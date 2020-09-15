Gyscoal Alloys reports standalone net loss of Rs 91.36 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gyscoal Alloys reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Gyscoal Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Remi Elecktrotechnik reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Olympic Cards reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 95.97% to Rs 0.78 croreNet Loss of Gyscoal Alloys reported to Rs 91.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 95.97% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.7819.36 -96 OPM %-234.62-12.91 -PBDT-3.05-3.96 23 PBT-4.18-5.34 22 NP-91.36-4.85 -1784
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU