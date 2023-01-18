Supreme Holdings & Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 21.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.55% to Rs 22.60 crore

Net profit of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality declined 21.69% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.55% to Rs 22.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.22.6019.3924.1639.566.397.796.297.694.916.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)