Supreme Holdings & Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 21.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.55% to Rs 22.60 crore

Net profit of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality declined 21.69% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.55% to Rs 22.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.6019.39 17 OPM %24.1639.56 -PBDT6.397.79 -18 PBT6.297.69 -18 NP4.916.27 -22

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 16:46 IST

