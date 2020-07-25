Variman Global Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 1035.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.24% to Rs 13.94 crore

Net profit of Variman Global Enterprises rose 1035.00% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.24% to Rs 13.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.32% to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.93% to Rs 61.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

13.9420.8861.0049.6215.28-4.310.440.362.550.341.111.042.350.270.800.722.270.200.590.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)