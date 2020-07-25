Variman Global Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 1035.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 33.24% to Rs 13.94 croreNet profit of Variman Global Enterprises rose 1035.00% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.24% to Rs 13.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.32% to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.93% to Rs 61.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales13.9420.88 -33 61.0049.62 23 OPM %15.28-4.31 -0.440.36 - PBDT2.550.34 650 1.111.04 7 PBT2.350.27 770 0.800.72 11 NP2.270.20 1035 0.590.53 11
