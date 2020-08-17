Sakar Healthcare standalone net profit rises 60.87% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 22.94% to Rs 20.15 crore

Net profit of Sakar Healthcare rose 60.87% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 22.94% to Rs 20.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.20.1516.3923.2825.754.284.063.232.292.591.61

