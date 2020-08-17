Sakar Healthcare standalone net profit rises 60.87% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.94% to Rs 20.15 croreNet profit of Sakar Healthcare rose 60.87% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 22.94% to Rs 20.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales20.1516.39 23 OPM %23.2825.75 -PBDT4.284.06 5 PBT3.232.29 41 NP2.591.61 61
