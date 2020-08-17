JUST IN
Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs -0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.02-0.03 LP OPM %-100.00266.67 -PBDT-0.02-0.08 75 PBT-0.02-0.08 75 NP-0.02-0.08 75

First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 17:44 IST

