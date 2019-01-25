Pfizer standalone net profit rises 51.24% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 12.54% to Rs 513.79 crore

Net profit of Pfizer rose 51.24% to Rs 131.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 87.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.54% to Rs 513.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 456.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales513.79456.54 13 OPM %30.0425.83 -PBDT218.39149.81 46 PBT200.62132.08 52 NP131.9487.24 51

