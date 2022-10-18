Pioneer Distilleries reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.35 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.82% to Rs 56.34 croreNet Loss of Pioneer Distilleries reported to Rs 21.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 21.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.82% to Rs 56.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales56.3463.89 -12 OPM %-6.07-6.98 -PBDT-12.75-12.16 -5 PBT-21.35-21.79 2 NP-21.35-21.79 2
