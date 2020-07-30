JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Manappuram Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 7.83% to Rs 2937.34 crore

Net profit of Piramal Enterprises rose 10.36% to Rs 495.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 449.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.83% to Rs 2937.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3186.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2937.343186.82 -8 OPM %61.1362.02 -PBDT791.29785.06 1 PBT656.65663.68 -1 NP495.56449.03 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 15:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU