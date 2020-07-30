Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.83% to Rs 2937.34 crore

Net profit of Piramal Enterprises rose 10.36% to Rs 495.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 449.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.83% to Rs 2937.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3186.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2937.343186.8261.1362.02791.29785.06656.65663.68495.56449.03

