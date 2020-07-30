Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter

-

Sales decline 7.83% to Rs 2937.34 croreNet profit of Piramal Enterprises rose 10.36% to Rs 495.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 449.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.83% to Rs 2937.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3186.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2937.343186.82 -8 OPM %61.1362.02 -PBDT791.29785.06 1 PBT656.65663.68 -1 NP495.56449.03 10
