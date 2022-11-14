PNC Infratech consolidated net profit declines 0.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.15% to Rs 1795.07 crore

Net profit of PNC Infratech declined 0.26% to Rs 132.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 132.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.15% to Rs 1795.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1797.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1795.071797.6918.1820.37242.08286.47194.19189.88132.12132.47

