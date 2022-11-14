JUST IN
Wonder Fibromats reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the September 2022 quarter
PNC Infratech consolidated net profit declines 0.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.15% to Rs 1795.07 crore

Net profit of PNC Infratech declined 0.26% to Rs 132.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 132.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.15% to Rs 1795.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1797.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1795.071797.69 0 OPM %18.1820.37 -PBDT242.08286.47 -15 PBT194.19189.88 2 NP132.12132.47 0

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:39 IST

